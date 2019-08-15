Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

