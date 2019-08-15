ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 210,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

