Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 5,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

