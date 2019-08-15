Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of CPSI opened at $21.83 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $44,985.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,586 shares of company stock valued at $588,596. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

