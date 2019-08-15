Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Sells $927,843.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.