Comparing Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) & Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Correvio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.10% -46.67% Correvio Pharma -58.25% -375.42% -56.61%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Correvio Pharma has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Correvio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Correvio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$74.06 million ($2.39) -8.37 Correvio Pharma $28.67 million 2.96 -$16.58 million ($0.89) -1.89

Correvio Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Correvio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Correvio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Correvio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Correvio Pharma has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. Given Correvio Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Correvio Pharma is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Correvio Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease. It offers the Brinavess and Aggrastat products to customers such as physicians, patients, and healthcare systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

