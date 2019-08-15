Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 1,153,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

