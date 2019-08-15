Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 637,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.