CoinUs Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $42,526.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010753 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

