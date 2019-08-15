Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 430.95% and a negative net margin of 19,057.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,686. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

