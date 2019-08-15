Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 439,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,517. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Natixis bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

