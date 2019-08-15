ClearPoll Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $408,394.00 and $30.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00268652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01302897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

