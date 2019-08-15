CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream Buys 7,400 Shares of Stock

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream bought 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $29.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream purchased 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, William Gray Stream purchased 600 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $5,970.00.

On Friday, May 31st, William Gray Stream bought 1,962 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,521.90.

On Tuesday, May 28th, William Gray Stream bought 147 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,462.65.

On Thursday, May 23rd, William Gray Stream purchased 1,004 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989.80.

On Tuesday, May 21st, William Gray Stream purchased 999 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347. CKX Lands Inc has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

