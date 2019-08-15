Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,287,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 14,827,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 1,759,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,602. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,467 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

