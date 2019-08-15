Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,287,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 14,827,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CTXS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 1,759,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,602. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,467 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
