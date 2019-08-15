Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti Sells 5,726 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 102,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,301. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

