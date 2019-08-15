Citigroup Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 4,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.