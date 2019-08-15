Citigroup Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

