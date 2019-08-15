Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,148,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 18,379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,416. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.