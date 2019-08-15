Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $61.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.25, approximately 58,043,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 21,173,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.
Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.
