Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $61.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.25, approximately 58,043,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 21,173,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

