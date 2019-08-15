Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at MKM Partners

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,725,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,925,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 143,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 229,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.