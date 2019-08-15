Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $261,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 4,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,254. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

