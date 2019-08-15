Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ciena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $106,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,389 shares of company stock worth $3,955,053 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

