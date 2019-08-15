CIBC Lowers Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.37. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$14.85.

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,511 shares in the company, valued at C$392,748.92.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.