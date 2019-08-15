Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 864,063 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,332.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,257,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after buying an additional 146,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
