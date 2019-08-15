Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 864,063 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,332.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,257,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after buying an additional 146,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.