Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Torch Wealth Management LLC

Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 16.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,821 shares of company stock worth $53,008,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

