Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00015161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $44,590.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01313851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.