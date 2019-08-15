Chinook Energy’s (CKE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Chinook Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:CKE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.06. 61,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Chinook Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11.

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

