Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

CSSE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,629. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.