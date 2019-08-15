Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. 91,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,368. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

