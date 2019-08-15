Cheryl Graden Sells 200 Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.40, for a total transaction of C$22,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,356,784.
Shares of TSE X opened at C$111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. TMX Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$114.61. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
