Cheryl Graden Sells 200 Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.40, for a total transaction of C$22,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,356,784.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. TMX Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$114.61. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

