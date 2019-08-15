Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 585,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.11. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.89% and a negative return on equity of 232.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 655,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

