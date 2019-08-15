CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.33 ($108.53).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) on Wednesday, reaching €79.90 ($92.91). 7,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.13. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a one year low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a one year high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $576.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.