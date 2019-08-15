CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.33 ($108.53).

ETR CWC opened at €81.10 ($94.30) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a one year low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a one year high of €90.80 ($105.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

