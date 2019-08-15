Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.42, 971,831 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 725,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287,662 shares of company stock valued at $608,080,296. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,098.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

