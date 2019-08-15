Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.42, 971,831 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 725,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287,662 shares of company stock valued at $608,080,296. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,098.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.