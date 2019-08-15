Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Gordon Dunlop Reid Sells 5,000 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at C$252,280.
Gordon Dunlop Reid also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$1,115,871.41.
TSE:CG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 214,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.42.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
