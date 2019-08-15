Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Gordon Dunlop Reid Sells 5,000 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at C$252,280.

Gordon Dunlop Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$1,115,871.41.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 214,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.93.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

