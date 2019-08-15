Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Stock Price Up 4%

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc (OTCMKTS:CNGO) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 370,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 312,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through Learning, Gale, and International segments. The Learning segment produces various digital and print educational solutions and associated services for the academic, skills, and school markets in the United States.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.