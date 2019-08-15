Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Announces Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,954.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

CLSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,435. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

