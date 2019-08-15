Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CLRB stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

