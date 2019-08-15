Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

