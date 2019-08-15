CECONOMY AG/ADR’s (MTTRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.33.
About CECONOMY AG/ADR
