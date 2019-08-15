CECONOMY AG/ADR’s (MTTRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.33.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

