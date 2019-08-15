Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Catasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,992. Catasys has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Catasys in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

