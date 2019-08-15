Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.34 million and $89,342.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.04578115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

