CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires $507,200.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $507,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 807,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,860.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 215,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,244. The firm has a market cap of $295.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 372,964 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

