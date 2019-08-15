CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires $507,200.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $507,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 807,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,860.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 215,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,244. The firm has a market cap of $295.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.