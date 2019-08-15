Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $166.91. 11,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,112. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

