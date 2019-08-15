Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Shares Down 9.9%

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, 360 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65.

Cargotec Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec Oyj engages in the provision of cargo handling solutions and services. Its business areas include Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar business area offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab business area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.