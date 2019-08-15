CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,016. CareDx has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.90.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

