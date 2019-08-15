Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.06, 1,344,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 574,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Specifically, Director Chet Kapoor bought 60,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Bell bought 27,500 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $424,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $305,693. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Care.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Care.com by 82,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Care.com by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Care.com during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRCM)

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

