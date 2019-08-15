Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

