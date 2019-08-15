Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$52.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.54. 233,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$43.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.27.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

