Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Acquires $297,000.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Melvin Flanigan purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

