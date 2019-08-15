Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Acquires $297,000.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Melvin Flanigan purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
